Who is M John Harrison? Meet the 81-year-old science fiction writer who made Booker Prize history

British author M John Harrison has won the 2026 Booker Prize for his novel 'The End of Everything' at the age of 81, becoming the oldest writer to receive the prestigious literary honour. He was announced as the winner at a ceremony in London on Monday, November 9, beating five other shortlisted authors to claim the £50,000 prize (approximately Rs 62 lakh).

Harrison was unanimously selected by the judging panel chaired by historian and classicist Mary Beard. His win also marks a significant moment for science fiction, as he becomes the first author from the established science fiction community to win the Booker Prize. 'The End of Everything' is a satirical novel set in a post-apocalyptic Britain. The book explores a future shaped by uncertainty, technology and unusual developments, while drawing on contemporary concerns surrounding artificial intelligence and politics.

M John Harrison breaks Margaret Atwood's age record

With this win, Harrison has surpassed Canadian author Margaret Atwood to become the oldest person to win the Booker Prize. Atwood previously held the record after winning the award in 2019 for her novel 'The Testaments', at the age of 79. She shared the honour that year with British author Bernardine Evaristo, who won for 'Girl, Woman, Other'. Harrison, now 81, has set a new record with his win for 'The End of Everything'.

Who is M John Harrison?

M John Harrison is a British writer with a career spanning six decades. He has written across several genres, including science fiction, and has built a reputation for his distinctive approach to speculative fiction. 'The End of Everything', for which he has received the 2026 Booker Prize, is his 13th novel. The book runs to 198 pages and brings together elements of science fiction, dystopia and satire.

His recognition by the Booker jury also places a science fiction writer from the established genre community among the award's celebrated winners.

What is 'The End of Everything' about?

Set along the Kent coast in England in a post-apocalyptic future, 'The End of Everything' follows Philip Tennant, who lives with his elderly aunt Marnie. He makes a living by searching for things along the seashore. Their lives take an unexpected turn when Philip discovers a mysterious object capable of changing its shape. The discovery comes at a time when strange creatures known as 'iGhettis' begin appearing.

The novel blends science fiction, dystopian storytelling and satire to create a picture of a world struggling with uncertainty. It also touches on concerns surrounding artificial intelligence, technology and political instability, making its fictional setting relevant to anxieties of the present day.

With this novel, Harrison has not only secured the 2026 Booker Prize but also made history as the oldest recipient of the award.

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