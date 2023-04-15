Follow us on Image Source : FILE Lufthansa flight headed to Delhi returns to Frankfurt after technical snag

A Delhi-bound Lufthansa flight returned to Frankfurt on Saturday, after being airborne for nearly two hours, due to a hydraulic system issue.

The flight LH-0760 from Frankfurt to Delhi was being operated by a Boeing 747-400 aircraft.

According to a passenger, the captain announced that the aircraft is being taken back to Frankfurt to take care of the hydraulic system after being airborne for around two hours."

The flight, which was to take off at 1.40 pm, was delayed and took off at around 2.20 pm (local time) from Frankfurt.

Earlier in the day, a Saudia Airlines cargo flight made an emergency landing at Kolkata International Airport on Saturday at noon.

The swift effort was made after the pilot reported that a windshield cracked mid-air. According to the news agency ANI, the aircraft landed safely at Kolkata airport at 12:02 pm.

