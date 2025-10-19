Louvre museum robbery: Napoleon-era jewels stolen in daring daylight heist in Paris The Louvre was immediately shut down, and French authorities have launched an investigation. The museum has cited "exceptional reasons" for the closure, while Culture Minister Rachida Dati confirmed the robbery and visited the scene. One stolen jewel was later found outside the museum.

New Delhi:

In an audacious daylight heist, thieves armed with chainsaws and disc cutters stormed the iconic Louvre Museum in Paris on Sunday morning, making off with nine priceless jewels from the collection of Napoleon Bonaparte and Empress Joséphine. The theft has been described by French officials as an “exceptional” breach of security and has prompted a full-scale police investigation.

French Culture Minister Rachida Dati confirmed the robbery on social media, stating, “A robbery took place this morning at the opening of the Louvre Museum.” She added that she was on-site with museum staff and police as investigations began.

According to Le Parisien, the robbery occurred around 9:30 a.m. The criminals reportedly gained access through a Seine-facing facade under construction. Using a hydraulic ladder and a freight elevator, they reached the famed Apollo Gallery — home to royal regalia and French Crown Jewels. Once inside, they used disc cutters and small chainsaws to shatter display cases and escape with the historical artefacts in just seven minutes.

France’s Interior Minister Laurent Nunez confirmed that the robbers made a swift entry and exit, suggesting prior surveillance and planning. No injuries were reported, and one jewel was later found abandoned near the museum.

The Louvre, which hosts up to 30,000 visitors daily, was immediately shut down for what the museum called “exceptional reasons.” A heavy police presence was seen outside the famous glass pyramid entrance, with barricades erected and traffic regulated around the premises. Frustrated tourists gathered outside, unaware of the unfolding events inside.

The Apollo Gallery, originally designed under Louis XIV, contains some of France’s most prized artefacts. The museum has not yet released details on the estimated value of the stolen items, nor confirmed if surveillance footage has provided any leads. As of Sunday evening, the Louvre remained closed.

This incident marks the most serious theft at the Louvre since 1983, when two Renaissance-era pieces of armour were stolen and only recovered decades later. The Paris prosecutor’s office has launched a criminal investigation and is assessing the full extent of the damage.