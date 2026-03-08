Loud explosion heard near US embassy in Norway's Oslo amid Iran conflict | Video

Oslo:

The US Embassy in Oslo was rocked by an explosion in the early hours of Sunday, though no injuries were reported, police in Oslo said, according to news agency AFP. Authorities said the blast occurred at around 1 am local time, adding that the cause was not immediately known.

Minor damage reported

Norway's public broadcaster NRK quoted police incident commander Michael Dellemyr as saying the explosion struck the entrance to the embassy's consular section. "At around 1:00 am we received several reports of an explosion. We arrived shortly afterwards and confirmed that there had been an explosion that hit the US embassy," he told NRK.

"There is minor damage," he said.

"We are not going to comment on anything related to the type of damage, what it is that has exploded and similar details, beyond the fact that there has been an explosion," because "it is very early in the investigation", he said.

He later told TV2 that police "have an idea of the cause", adding: "It appears to us that this is an act carried out by someone."

Here's the video

Residents living near the US Embassy in Oslo said they heard a loud blast at the time of the explosion.

Authorities quickly cordoned off a large area around the embassy in Oslo, with police stopping vehicles and restricting access as emergency teams responded to the scene.

The incident comes as US diplomatic missions remain on heightened alert amid escalating tensions involving the US and Iran. Several American embassies and facilities in the Middle East have faced threats or attacks as Tehran targets industrial and diplomatic interests in response to US-Israel military operations.

