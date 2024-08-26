Monday, August 26, 2024
     
London: Stabbing spree during Notting Hill Carnival, Europe's biggest street festival, hurt many people

A 32-year-old woman is in a life-threatening condition in a hospital in London after being stabbed at the Notting Hill Carnival, the Metropolitan Police said.

Published on: August 26, 2024 14:24 IST
Image Source : AP Children dance along the parade route

Three people were stabbed during the first day of the Notting Hill Carnival, Europe's biggest street festival, with a 32-year-old woman suffering “life-threatening” injuries, London's Metropolitan Police Service said.

More than 1 million people are expected to attend the carnival, a celebration of Afro-Caribbean culture that takes place every year on the streets of the Notting Hill neighbourhood in west London. Some 7,000 police officers have been assigned to the event, which concludes Monday.

Police said they made 90 arrests on Sunday, including 10 people who were detained for assaulting emergency workers, 18 for possession of offensive weapons and four for sexual offences. “Hundreds of thousands of people came to Notting Hill Carnival today to enjoy a fantastic celebration,” the Met said in a statement. “Regrettably, a minority came to commit crime and engage in violence.”

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

