London's Heathrow Airport evacuated over possible hazardous material

The terminal four of Heathrow Airport in London, United Kingdom (UK), was evacuated on Monday following a possible hazardous material, said fire brigade officials.

In a statement, Heathrow spokesperson said the check-in area at Terminal 4 was evacuated and has been closed, and emergency services have responded to the crisis.

The airport asked passengers not to travel to the terminal. Crowds of passengers could be seen outside. Meanwhile, all other terminals were operating.

Fire at Heathrow Airport

In March, a massive fire broke out near Heathrow Airport in London, forcing it to shut. The fire had knocked out power at the airport, affected nearly 1,350 flights to and from Heathrow.

Officials later said they didn't know what caused the fire.

"The UK's critical national infrastructure is not sufficiently hardened for anywhere near the level it would need to be at to give us confidence this won't happen again," Alan Mendoza, the executive director of the Henry Jackson Society, a security think tank, had said back then. "If one fire can shut down Heathrow's primary systems and then apparently the backup systems, as well, it tells you something's badly wrong with our system of management of such disasters."

