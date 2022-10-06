Thursday, October 06, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. London: 3 people stabbed near Liverpool Street Station

London: 3 people stabbed near Liverpool Street Station

At least three people were stabbed in an incident near Liverpool Street Station in central London on Thursday, UK Media reported.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: October 06, 2022 16:28 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

London: At least three people were stabbed in an incident near Liverpool Street Station in central London on Thursday, UK Media reported.

Speaking on the matter, City of London Police said on its Twitter, "We are aware of an incident this morning on #Bishopsgate. Our officers are at the scene and 

@Ldn_Ambulance are in attendance. A cordon is currently in place."

"We received reports of three stabbings & a person pushed to the floor on Bishopsgate at 9.46 am & officers arrived at the scene at 9.51 am. Three victims were taken by LAS to a nearby hospital to be treated. This is an ongoing situation, but is not being treated as terror-related," it further said.

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News