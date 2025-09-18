Advertisement
London Immigration Protest: 'Use military to control UK borders,' Trump tells Starmer

US President Donald Trump with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at a joint press conference.
US President Donald Trump with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at a joint press conference. Image Source : PTI/ AP
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
London:

US President Donald Trump on Thursday advised United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Keir Starmer to use the military if needed to control illegal immigration, stressing that it could "destroy countries from within". Trump made the remarks while addressing a joint press conference with Starmer during his visit to London.

"I told the prime minister that I would stop it... it doesn’t matter if you call out the military, it doesn’t matter what means you use, but it’s going to destroy countries from within," Trump said when asked a query about illegal immigration in the UK. "And we are actually removing a lot of people who came into our country... Millions of people came in, and we have to remove him. We have no choice, and I feel very strongly about it."

'35,000 people deported since we came to office': Starmer

During the presser, Starmer said his government has deported more than 35,000 people since it came into office, which is the highest in the past 10 years. However, the British PM stressed that there are multiple challenges to returning people.

"Now we need to ramp that up at scale, which was always envisaged under the scheme," he said. "But it’s very important that we have been able to prove that the proof of concept, if you like, that this can be done and will continue in that way."

London immigration protest

Trump's remarks come days after a massive anti-immigration rally was organised in London, which saw the participation of more than 1 lakh people. The rally was organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

During the rally, many of the protesters clashed with the police personnel deployed there. Many of the police personnel were injured during the rally, which forced the security agencies to deploy reinforcements with helmets and riot shields. Later, the London Police arrested nine people for assaulting the on duty officers.  

Will never surrender British flag: UK PM Keir Starmer on anti-immigration rally in London

London sees massive anti-immigration rally led by Robinson, clashes erupt with police and counterprotests

Who is Tommy Robinson? Far-right activist who drew 100,000 people to London rally

 

