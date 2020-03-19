COVID-19: London closes Tube trains, mayor says don't travel unless you have to

London closes Tube trains covid 19 mayor says don't travel unless you have to

London has shut down at least 40 tube train stations due to coronavirus outbreak as the number of infected people continues to rise globally. London Mayor has advised people not to travel unless it's extremely required.

Sadiq Khan, London Mayor took to Twitter and announced a reduced service to enable key workers to make essential journeys. According to London Mayor's briefing, up to 40 stations have been closed amid coronavirus pandemic in the city.

Meanwhile, Waterloo and City line and the Night Tube have been suspended only for tomorrow.