Thursday, March 19, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. COVID-19: London closes Tube trains, mayor says don't travel unless you have to

COVID-19: London closes Tube trains, mayor says don't travel unless you have to

London has shut down at least 40 tube train stations due to coronavirus outbreak as the number of infected people continues to rise globally. London Mayor has advised people not to travel unless it's extremely required.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 19, 2020 14:11 IST
London closes Tube trains covid 19 mayor says don't travel

London closes Tube trains covid 19 mayor says don't travel unless you have to

London has shut down at least 40 tube train stations due to coronavirus outbreak as the number of infected people continues to rise globally. London Mayor has advised people not to travel unless it's extremely required.

Sadiq Khan, London Mayor took to Twitter and announced a reduced service to enable key workers to make essential journeys. According to London Mayor's briefing, up to 40 stations have been closed amid coronavirus pandemic in the city.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Meanwhile, Waterloo and City line and the Night Tube have been suspended only for tomorrow.

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X