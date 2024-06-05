Giorgia Meloni congratulates PM Modi on Lok Sabha electoral victory, says 'we will continue...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Prime Minister Modi with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third consecutive electoral victory in the Lok Sabha polls. Meloni expressed confidence in continued collaboration between Italy and India, highlighting the strong bond between the two nations.

Commitment to strengthening ties

"Congratulations to @narendramodi on the new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work. Certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us, for the well-being of our Nations and our peoples," Meloni wrote on X.

Global leaders extend congratulations

Earlier in the day, other world leaders, including Nepal's PM Pranchanda, Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe, and Mauritius' Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, also extended their congratulations to PM Modi and the BJP-led NDA government on their third consecutive victory.

NDA secures third term

The BJP-led NDA is set to form its third successive government at the Centre. The election results showed the NDA winning 291 seats, the opposition INDIA bloc securing 234 seats, and other parties obtaining 18 seats. The contest was tighter than predicted by exit polls, which had forecast a sweeping victory for the NDA.

Modi's historic achievement

Prime Minister Modi, in his remarks after most results were announced, emphasized the significance of the NDA's victory. He stated that the BJP-led coalition will form its third successive government, marking a historic achievement not seen since 1962. Modi celebrated the victory as a testament to the nation's commitment to a "Viksit Bharat" and the principle of "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas," reflecting the strong faith of the people in India's Constitution.

