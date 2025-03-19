Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jet sales likely to see decline as Europe, Canada look for alternatives Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has directed the country's defence minister to look for alternatives of F-35 in the wake of the trade war initiated by US President Donald Trump.

The foreign sales of the Lockheed Martin-produced F-35 stealth fighter jets are likely to see a significant decline as Europe and Canada are looking for alternatives like the Saab Gripen, Eurofighter Typhoon, and Dassault Rafale. This comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump upending decades of US foreign policy, leaving NATO members questioning whether the US will honour the alliance's commitment to defend each other if other European countries are attacked by Russia.

Europe has until recently been working on replacing old Soviet-era jets with Western ones, particularly the F-16 and, in some cases, the F-35, which would see all NATO partners using the same platforms, thus enhancing interoperability.

In Canada, where new Prime Minister Mark Carney has taken over, the defence ministry has been directed to review the purchase of F-35s. Importantly, Canada has been a partner with the US in developing the F-35.

In Portugal, the outgoing defence minister said that “recent positions” taken by the US compelled a rethink about the purchase of F-35s because the US has become unpredictable. Portugal is considering various options to replace its F-16s.

However, the Netherlands and Norway have voiced recent support for the F-35 program in comments to the media.

The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter was designed to combine stealth, manoeuvrability and attack capabilities in a single aircraft. About 1,100 have been produced to date for 16 military services across the globe.

Each jet costs about $85 million (78 million euros), and the price jumps to $100 million (91 million euros) to $150 million (137 million euros) when supporting infrastructure and spare parts are included.

The F-35B, a variant that can take off from ship decks vertically, is the latest model. It's the most expensive weapons system the US has ever produced, with estimated lifetime costs now expected to top $1.7 trillion.

(With inputs from AP)