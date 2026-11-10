Trump says Iran war 'militarily effectively over', warns US will resume strikes if needed

Washington:

US President Donald Trump said he considers the war in Iran to be "militarily effectively over", suggesting that he is not currently prepared to resume the bombing campaign that has inflicted widespread damage on the Islamic Republic and sent shockwaves through the global economy.

Trump made an unexpected appearance in the White House briefing room after holding a meeting earlier in the day with Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

"Iran militarily is effectively over," Trump said, adding, "We are just keeping it the status quo."

He added that Iran has been "decapitated" but said he is still looking to make sure there's a long-term solution to ensuring that Iran’s nuclear program is defanged.

'Locked and loaded': Trump

Trump further claimed that Iran's manufacturing capability to manufacture nuclear weapons had been reduced by around 85 per cent, adding that Tehran was engaging with Washington in a "very polite" manner. However, Trump warned that the US remained prepared to resume military action if necessary.

"Their (Iran's) manufacturing capability is reduced. It is basically about 85 per cent gone. They are talking to us, and they are talking very politely, and we will see what happens. But there is a good chance that that could get ended. At the conclusion of the military engagement, the American people and the people of the world will be far safer and more secure than they have been in many, many years because Iran was killing many people. If we do have to go back in, we are locked and loaded and ready to go," he said.

'Iran cannot have a Nuclear Weapon: Trump after talks with Qatari PM

Following a high-level dialogue with Qatari Prime Minister, US President Trump announced that key Gulf allies have backed an unprecedented joint land-and-sea blockade against Iran under "Operation Iron Gate," declaring that preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains strictly "non-negotiable."

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump noted that Gulf partners are united in their stance that Tehran must never acquire nuclear capabilities.

"I had an excellent conversation with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Prime Minister of Qatar, wherein much was discussed with respect to the Islamic Republic of Iran. Most importantly, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others, would prefer the status quo, in other words, a continuation of the Greatest Naval Blockade in History, and the new Operation Iron Gate — Therefore, Land and Sea. All have agreed that Iran cannot have a Nuclear Weapon — That is non-negotiable!" Trump wrote.

Qatar has continued to play a key mediating role between the US and Iran, relaying proposals between the two sides and seeking to narrow differences over Tehran’s nuclear programme and the terms for ending the conflict.

More than eight months after the US and Israel launched their initial strikes on Iran, President Trump has sent mixed signals about his approach to ending the war. Meanwhile, Washington and Tehran remain at an impasse, with little progress in formal diplomatic efforts.

(With AP ANI inputs)

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