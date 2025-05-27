Car rams into Liverpool FC's victory parade in England, leaves 47 injured; driver arrested Liverpool FC car ramming: Twenty-seven people, including four children, were taken to the hospital, with two sustaining serious injuries, emergency services said. Another 20 people were treated at the scene.

London:

A car rammed into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans who were celebrating the team's Premier League championship on Monday in London, leaving at least 47 injured. An air ambulance and other emergency vehicles swarmed the scene to respond to reports that multiple pedestrians had been hit.

A video on social media appeared to show a grey minivan strike at least one pedestrian and then veer into a larger crowd, carving a path through the group and pushing bodies along the street before coming to a stop.

A British man, 53, was arrested, and the authorities said he is believed to be the only one involved in the incident. The officials added that the incident was not being investigated as an act of terrorism.

Twenty-seven people, including four children, were taken to the hospital, with two sustaining serious injuries, emergency services said. Another 20 people were treated at the scene.

Soccer united behind Liverpool, the most decorated men's soccer team in England and a world-famous brand, in an outpouring of messages over social media — including from the club's biggest rivals.

“Our thoughts are with Liverpool FC and the city of Liverpool after today's awful incident,” Manchester United, historically Liverpool's fiercest opponent, posted on X.

On behalf of the sport's world governing body, FIFA President Gianni Infantino offered thoughts and prayers to everyone affected.

“Football stands together with Liverpool FC and all fans of the club following the horrific incident,” he said in a post on X.

For all its trophies — including a record-tying 20 English top-flight titles and six European Cups — and success, Liverpool is also a club synonymous with tragedy and distress after being involved in deadly stadium disasters at Heysel and Hillsborough in the 1980s.

(With inputs from AP)