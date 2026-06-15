Lifting blockade, unfreezing assets and more: Breaking down the 14-point US-Iran peace deal pact

Washington:

Following days of intense talks and negotiations, the United States (US) and Iran have finally arrived on an agreement to end the over three-month-long conflict between them, which will be signed on June 19 likely in Switzerland's Geneva.

US President Donald Trump could likely attend the signing ceremony, Vice President JD Vance said on Monday; though a confirmation is awaited.

The two sides have not released the full text of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) but Iranian media has said that Washington and Tehran have finalised a 14-point draft agreement, which is a roadmap to ensuring peace in the Middle East, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and unfreezing Iranian assets.

What's inside the 14-point peace proposal?

The 14-point draft peace proposal, according to Iran's Mehr News Agency, includes the following provisions:

Immediate and permanent cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon. US commitment not to interfere in Iran's internal affairs and to respect Iranian sovereignty. Complete lifting of the US naval blockade within 30 days. Withdrawal of US military forces from areas surrounding Iran. Reopening of the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days under arrangements negotiated with Iran. Mutual guarantees for maritime security and freedom of navigation. Gradual lifting of economic sanctions imposed on Iran. Release of up to USD 24 billion in frozen Iranian assets during a 60-day negotiation period. Establishment of a mechanism for economic and banking normalization. Creation of a proposed USD 300 billion reconstruction and development fund for Iran. Security guarantees regarding future military actions. A framework for resolving disputes through diplomacy rather than military means. Launch of a separate 60-day process to negotiate the future of Iran's nuclear programme and uranium enrichment activities. Monitoring and compliance mechanisms to verify implementation of the agreement.

Trump welcomes deal

Trump has welcomed the agreement and congratulated everyone who was involved in the negotiations. In his Truth Social post, he also declared that he has ordered the "toll free opening" of the Hormuz from June 19.

Iran also welcomed the deal like Trump, but deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran would not start implementing it until it was signed Friday. He said the deal followed talks with Qatar, another mediator.

Meanwhile, Israel has not responded to the deal yet.

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