Lifetime Golden Visa at Rs 23 lakh for 'certain nationalities'? UAE government issues clarification The UAE's "Golden Visa" programme provides talented and high-net-worth Indians and other nationalities the opportunity of long-term residency in the Gulf nation. The Golden Visa initiative has been rolled out as part of the restructuring of the UAE's visa programme over the years.

Dubai:

In recent days, several media reports and social media posts claimed that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced a new Golden Visa route, offering lifetime residency in return for a one-time payment of Rs 23 lakh (approximately AED 100,000) to 'certain nationalities'. These viral claims, many of which were targeted specifically at Indian nationals, suggested that applicants could secure lifetime residency through a simplified, fast-track process, with some consultancies even promoting guaranteed approvals.

UAE govt issues clarification

However, the UAE government has officially stepped in to dispel the misinformation. On Tuesday (July 8), the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) issued a public statement firmly denying the existence of any such "lifetime visa" scheme. The ICP clarified that the categories and conditions of the UAE Golden Visa are clearly laid out in the country's laws and ministerial directives, and that no new flat-fee or lifetime residency model has been introduced.

Public urged to use official channels

Authorities have also cautioned individuals to rely only on official sources for visa-related information and to be wary of misleading advertisements or unofficial consultancy claims."Interested individuals can find the official information on the Authority's website or smart application,” UAE's ICP said. It emphasised that all Golden Visa applications are handled exclusively through official government channels within the UAE, and that no internal or external consultancy entity is recognised as an authorised party in the application process.

ICP warns against fake consultancies

"The Authority had recently observed news articles from a consultancy office based in another country, suggesting that lifetime Golden Visas could be obtained for all categories from outside the UAE via consulting or commercial entities under simplified conditions. These claims have no legal basis and were made without coordination with the relevant authorities in the UAE," it said. The ICP also stated that legal action will be taken against “entities spreading such false information in an attempt to illegally collect money from individuals aspiring to live and reside in the UAE.”

Know about the UAE's Golden Visa

Launched in 2019, the UAE's Golden Visa is a long-term residency programme designed to attract skilled talent and investors from around the world. It enables foreign nationals to live, work, and study in the country without requiring a local sponsor. Depending on the applicant's eligibility, the visa is usually issued for either 5 or 10 years and is renewable as long as the individual continues to meet the set criteria. Golden Visa holders are also permitted to sponsor their immediate family members and domestic workers.

The visa is open to various categories of applicants, including real estate investors, entrepreneurs, highly qualified professionals -- such as scientists, engineers, doctors, and educators -- outstanding students, and individuals with exceptional creative abilities. Each category comes with specific eligibility requirements. For instance, property investors must hold real estate valued at a minimum of AED 2 million, while professionals need to fulfil conditions related to salary, qualifications, and employment status. All relevant guidelines are officially outlined on the UAE government’s ICP and GDRFA portals. It is essential to understand that the Golden Visa is not a pathway to permanent residency or citizenship and is not legally recognised as a "lifetime visa."

(With inputs from PTI)

