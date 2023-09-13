Viral video: 'Alien corpses' believed to be 1,000 years old unveiled in Mexican Congress

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS “Non-human” corpses were displayed at an official event in Mexico.

In a surprising event, Mexican politicians at Congress displayed "non-human" alien corpses which have faces similar to human children on Wednesday-- a prospect which could lead to more shocking details about the existence of the "third world".

According to a report by Mexican media, the unusual event was witnessed by the politicians for the first time where the officials involved in the investigation claimed the "corpses" were recovered from Cusco, Peru-- thus prompting excitement within the UFO (Unidentified flying object) plot theorist community.

Remains are 1,000 years old: Ufologist

As per the report, the event was led by Jaime Maussan, a renowned journalist and ufologist, who testified under oath that the mummified specimens are not part of "our terrestrial evolution". He claimed that a third of their DNA remains "unknown" and could be 1,000 years old.

The event which was also live-streamed on social media platforms and YouTube, displayed a "mummified" like body kept in transparent boxes. During the virtual event, a journalist turned ufologist showed officials videos of UFOs and unidentified anomalous phenomena before unveiling the alleged alien corpses.

Interestingly, the event was also attended by Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director and former US Navy pilot, who had earlier claimed to have encountered such sightings during his flights.

"These specimens are not part of our terrestrial evolution... These aren’t beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom (algae) mines and were later fossilised," The Independent quoted Maussan as saying during the hearing.

One of the bodies is seen to have eggs inside: Maussan

According to Maussan, the samples had been examined by scientists at the Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM). He claimed that the scientists were also able to draw DNA evidence using radiocarbon dating. "After comparisons were made to other DNA samples, it was found that over 30% of the specimens' DNA was unknown, he added. Besides, he also displayed the X-rays of the "non-human" species.

The experts, who testifying under oath, claimed that reports of the specimens were also shown during the hearing. In the shocking claim, the ufologist claimed one of the bodies is seen to have “eggs” inside.

It is worth mentioning this was not the first time when Maussan made such shocking claims. Earlier in 2017, he made similar claims which were later been debunked. The investigators later revealed out of five mummies found in Peru, it was revealed that they were remains of human children.

Also Read: UFO hearings: Ex-Air Force intel officer' explosive claims- 'non-human biologics’ found at alleged crash sites

Latest World News