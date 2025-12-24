Libya's military chief, 7 others killed in plane crash in Turkey's Ankara Libya's military chief Gen Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad died in a plane crash on Tuesday. Officials said the crash was caused by a technical problem in the aircraft.

New Delhi:

Libya’s senior military leader, Gen Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad, died on Tuesday after a private jet crashed shortly after taking off from Ankara, Turkey. The aircraft was carrying four other Libyan military officers and three crew members. No one survived. Officials said the crash was caused by a technical problem in the aircraft. Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah confirmed the incident in a Facebook post. He said the accident happened while the delegation was returning home and called it a great loss for the country.

Gen al-Haddad was the top military commander in western Libya and played an important role in United Nations-backed efforts to bring Libya’s divided military forces together.

Along with Gen al-Haddad, four other high-ranking officers were killed. They included Gen. Al-Fitouri Ghraibil, head of Libya’s ground forces; Brig. Gen. Mahmoud al-Qatawi, who led the military manufacturing authority; Mohammed al-Asawi Diab, an adviser to the chief of staff; and Mohammed Omar Ahmed Mahjoub, a military photographer.

How did the private jet crash?

Turkish authorities said the Falcon 50 business jet lost contact with air traffic controllers about 40 minutes after takeoff from Ankara’s Esenboga Airport. The plane was on its way back to Libya. Officials said the aircraft sent an emergency signal near the Haymana district, south of Ankara, after reporting an electrical issue. While preparations were being made for an emergency landing, the plane disappeared from radar.

The crash site was later found near the village of Kesikkavak in Haymana. Local television footage showed a bright flash in the night sky, believed to be the moment of impact. Turkey’s Justice Ministry said four prosecutors have been appointed to investigate the crash, which is standard procedure. Libya also announced it will send a team to Ankara to work with Turkish officials during the investigation.

What was Gen al-Haddad in Ankara?

Gen al-Haddad had been in Ankara for official meetings and had met Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler and other senior officials. His visit came just a day after Turkey’s parliament approved extending the deployment of Turkish troops in Libya for two more years.

Turkey has supported Libya’s western government for years, following a military cooperation agreement signed in 2019, and has recently been working to improve relations with eastern Libyan authorities as well. Libya has remained unstable since the 2011 uprising that ended the rule of longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi.