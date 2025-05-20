Lashkar-e-Taiba co-founder and senior Amir Hamza was reportedly injured at his residence and has been admitted to a hospital in Pakistan's Lahore. Amir Hamza is a close ally of LeT chief Hafiz Saeed and Abdul Rehman Makki — both designated global terrorists by the United Nations.
LeT terrorist Amir Hamza, close aide of Hafiz Saeed, injured in Pakistan's Lahore
Lahore:
