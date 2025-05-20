Advertisement
  1. News
  2. World
  3. LeT terrorist Amir Hamza, close aide of Hafiz Saeed, injured in Pakistan's Lahore

LeT terrorist Amir Hamza, close aide of Hafiz Saeed, injured in Pakistan's Lahore

Amir Hamza is a close ally of LeT chief Hafiz Saeed and Abdul Rehman Makki — both designated global terrorists by the United Nations.

LeT co-founder Amir Hamza.
LeT co-founder Amir Hamza. Image Source : India TV
Reported ByAbhay Parashar  Edited ByAbhirupa Kundu  
Published: , Updated:
Lahore:

Lashkar-e-Taiba co-founder and senior Amir Hamza was reportedly injured at his residence and has been admitted to a hospital in Pakistan's Lahore. Amir Hamza is a close ally of LeT chief Hafiz Saeed and Abdul Rehman Makki — both designated global terrorists by the United Nations.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World
Pakistan Lashkar E Taiba Leader Lashkar E Taiba Terrorist Let Commander
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\