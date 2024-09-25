Israeli missile hit Lebanese journalist's house during LIVE TV interview, what happened next? WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : @FADI_BOUDAYA/X A Lebanese journalist was captured losing his balance and getting thrown off during a live broadcast

Beirut: A Lebanese journalist had a narrow escape during a live television interview when an Israeli missile struck his home. The incident happened on Monday when the most fortunate journalist, Fadi Boudaya, was live on a Skype interview when his home in Beqaa was hit by a missile. During the interview, the editor-in-chief of Miraya International Network was noticed losing his balance and thrown off-screen. The video of the incident went viral on social media, wherein the people known to the journalist raised grave concerns about his well-being.

Later after a few hours, Boudaya took to social media and thanked his well-wishers for praying for his good health. The journo said he had suffered a minor injury and would return to his work. "Thank you to everyone who called, texted, checked in, and to everyone who felt any emotion. Thank God, I am fine, thanks to God and His blessings upon us, and we return to continue our media duty in support of the resistance. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," roughly translates his X post.

More than 500 killed in Lebanon

The Israeli military has been mounting its heaviest airstrikes in a year of conflict this week, targeting Hezbollah leaders and hitting hundreds of sites deep inside Lebanon while Hezbollah has fired barrages of rockets into Israel. This resulted in massive civilian casualties in Lebanon. Earlier on Tuesday, the Lebanese Health Ministry nearly 600 people were killed and more than 2,000 were injured.

Journalist killed in Lebanon

Earlier this week, a journalist working for the pan-Arab network Al-Mayadeen was killed in an Israeli airstrike while he was at his home in southern Lebanon, the network said. Hadi Al-Sayyed, 22, is the third journalist from the network killed in the ongoing conflict between the Israeli military and Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group. The network said he was wounded on Monday and died of his wounds on Tuesday.

According to the TV station, Al-Sayyed worked for Al-Mayadeen’s online section and was at his house in the town of Burj Rahhal near the southern city of Tyre when it was hit. Last November, Al-Mayadeen’s correspondent Farah Omar and cameraman Rabih Al-Maamari were killed in an Israeli strike while covering southern Lebanon.

