Leaked audio claims Sheikh Hasina ordered 'shoot on sight' amid Bangladesh protests: Report

A leaked audio recording has revealed that former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina personally ordered security forces to open fire on student protesters last year, resulting in the deaths of at least 1,400 people, according to a BBC investigation. The unrest stemmed from massive student-led demonstrations against a controversial quota system in government jobs that many claimed discriminated against meritorious candidates.

The BBC has verified the authenticity of the audio in which Hasina is heard instructing a senior government official to deploy lethal force. “Use whatever weapons needed. Shoot wherever you find them,” she reportedly said during a phone call from her official residence, Ganabhaban on the evening of July 18, 2024.

Within hours paramilitary units were deployed across Dhaka and opened fire on crowds using military-grade rifles. Police documents accessed by the BBC confirm the use of combat weapons across five university zones and adjacent districts.

What triggered the protests?

The protests erupted after Hasina’s government passed legislation expanding a controversial quota system in public sector jobs. Students accused the Awami League of institutionalising discrimination against merit-based candidates in favour of political loyalists and select social groups.

Though similar protests had occurred in 2018, the scale in 2024 was unprecedented, drawing in students, academics and civil rights activists across the country. The government’s violent response only intensified the unrest.

According to the United Nations Human Rights Office more than 1,400 people were killed and thousands detained between July and August 2024 during the crackdown. Several international rights groups have since called for an independent probe into the violence.

Hasina fled to India, now facing trial at home

Facing mounting protests and mutiny among security forces, Hasina fled to India on August 5, 2024, hours before a group of ruling party MPs withdrew support.

Since then, she has remained in New Delhi under what officials in Dhaka now call “a coordinated political escape.”

Hasina in a brief statement from Delhi in January denied ordering any killings and defended the crackdown as “lawful action to restore order.” But prosecutors say the leaked tape will serve as primary evidence in her trial at the International Crimes Tribunal in Bangladesh scheduled to begin this month.

Prosecutors say tape is key evidence

UK-based human rights lawyer Toby Cadman, who is advising Bangladesh’s special tribunal, told the BBC the audio is “damning, clear and corroborated by other evidence.”

“The recordings are properly authenticated and aligned with internal memos and field-level deployment orders,” Cadman said, adding that they directly implicate Hasina in “command-level decisions.”

The prosecution is also expected to present digital transcripts, chain-of-command notes and real-time deployment logs to build the case for state-led mass killings.

An Awami League spokesperson however dismissed the leaked audio as ‘selectively edited’ and denied any intent of unlawful violence. But the party has not released a full version of the tape or challenged its authenticity in court.

Hasina’s continued presence in India has started to draw quiet criticism from regional and international human rights groups. With the tribunal proceedings expected to begin in late July, pressure is mounting on New Delhi to clarify its position.