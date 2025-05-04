Lawrence Wong's PAP secures landslide victory in Singapore General Election The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) secured 65.57% of the 2,386,452 valid votes—an increase from 61.24% in the 2020 General Election.

Singapore:

Singapore’s People’s Action Party (PAP) secured a landslide victory, returning to government by winning 87 out of 97 seats, with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong securing a strong mandate. Amid a backdrop of party renewal and leadership transition, Singaporeans voted for political stability and economic security over opposition calls for greater checks and balances in the May 3 election, according to Channel News Asia.

The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) secured 65.57% of the 2,386,452 valid votes—an increase from 61.24% in the 2020 General Election. This marked Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s first electoral test as the PAP's leader. The PAP, Singapore’s dominant political party since its independence in 1965, continues its long-standing governance of the city-state.

Clear mandate to govern: PM Wong

Speaking at a 3 a.m. post-election press conference on Sunday, PM Wong said Singaporeans had given the party a “clear and strong mandate to govern.” He emphasised that the real challenge lies not in political competition but in how Singapore navigates the global economic slowdown and shifts in the international landscape.

“These results place Singapore in a stronger position to confront a turbulent world,” Wong said, describing the outcome as a clear signal of public trust and confidence in the government. He added that Singaporeans can take heart in the result and look to the future with confidence.

Wong expressed his deep gratitude and humility, pledging that the PAP would work even harder to deliver meaningful progress. He noted that this election was closely watched by international media, investors, and foreign governments.

Highlighting the complexity of the current global environment, Wong remarked, “It’s not just an economic slowdown — we’re seeing fundamental changes in the international order.” He concluded by reassuring citizens: “These results inspire us to serve you better and work to improve your lives.”

This election marked Wong’s first as Prime Minister of business-centric Singapore, which now faces the challenge of navigating global headwinds, including trade tensions stemming from tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

(With PTI inputs)