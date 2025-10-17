Lawrence Bishnoi gang targets Canadian businessman's restaurant after firing at Kapil Sharma's cafe | VIDEO A gangster named Goldy Dhillon took responsibility of the fresh firing, claiming the businessman needed to be taught some manners, just hours after he took responsibility for firing multiple gunshots at Kapil Sharma's Kap's cafe in Surrey.

Ottawa (Canada):

Hours after the third firing incident at Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe in Canada's Surrey, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang again targeted a Canadian businessman by firing shots at their restaurant in Brampton on Thursday. Both incidents took place a few hours apart.

A gangster named Goldy Dhillon took responsibility for the fresh firing, claiming the businessman needed to be taught some manners, suggesting the firing had something to do with the man's recent remarks.

Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

"We do not have any financial matter with this person, but he needed to teach some manners. This is just a trailer, and the actual film may see him losing his life," the post read. A video has also been released by the gang showing two men dressed in dark attire firing multiple shots from a handgun.

Goldy Dhillon, who had earlier taken responsibility for the attack on Kapil Sharma's cafe as well.

Since the Canadian government designated the Bishnoi gang as a terrorist organisation, the gang has been involved in multiple shootings across different locations in Canada. The latest incident occurred in the Brampton area of Canada.

Kapil Sharma cafe firings

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s restaurant in Surrey, Canada, was targeted in a shooting on Thursday, marking the third such incident since its opening in July.

The Surrey Police Service (SPS) confirmed that they are investigating an early morning shooting at a business in Surrey’s Newton area. Officers responded to the 8400 block of 120 Street around 3:45 a.m., finding that the building had been struck by multiple bullets.

Staff were inside Kap’s Cafe at the time, but fortunately, no one was injured. The SPS Frontline Investigative Support Team and the Integrated Forensic Identification Service attended the scene to assist with the investigation. “The incident is still under investigation,” the police said.

The restaurant had reopened earlier this month after previous attacks on July 10 and August 7. While the SPS has not officially confirmed a link to extortion, the incident is believed to be connected.

During the August 7 attack, shots were fired early in the morning, causing damage to windows and the building, but no injuries were reported. Kap’s Cafe had originally opened on July 4, and within a week, it was targeted in the first attack on July 10, which also resulted in no injuries.