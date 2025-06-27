Lashkar terrorists seen with PM Modi's photo, fresh Karachi images expose Pak govt-army-LeT nexus Fresh images from Karachi reveal Lashkar terrorists holding PM Modi’s photos and Pakistan’s minister attending meetings with LeT operatives, exposing a deep state-terror nexus. The visuals reignite global concerns over Pakistan’s continued support for terrorism.

New Delhi:

Shocking new images emerging from Karachi have once again laid bare the deep-rooted nexus between Pakistan’s army, government, and the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The photographs show Lashkar terrorists holding pictures of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while dressed in military uniforms, raising serious questions about state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan.

Lashkar terrorists seen holding PM Modi's photos

The recently surfaced images from Karachi show eight Lashkar operatives, dressed in army fatigues, holding photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The images, shot from various angles, clearly capture the faces and expressions of the men, highlighting the symbolic targeting of India's leadership by Pakistan-based terrorists.

Similar visuals were reported earlier from Hyderabad (Pakistan), where

LeT operatives were seen watching videos of PM Modi in closed rooms with projectors and loudspeakers, underscoring the growing psychological fixation with the Indian leader.

Pakistani minister caught with Lashkar operatives

Adding to the alarming revelations, Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar has been seen in a widely circulated video sitting at a round-table meeting with Lashkar terrorists. The meeting, held at the Sanober Institute in Islamabad, reportedly discussed “Operation Sindoor” and Pakistan’s internal “Operation Bunyad al-Marsus.”

One prominently identified figure in the video is a bearded Lashkar operative seated next to a woman, reinforcing the open presence of terrorists in a high-profile government setting.

Lashkar's Yakub Sheikh linked to past attacks

Among the most recognisable faces in the footage is that of Qari Mohammad Yakub Sheikh, a U.S.-designated terrorist known for his ties to the 2021 Pahalgam attack. A close associate of Saifullah Kasuri and Talha Saeed (son of Hafiz Saeed), Yakub is a senior LeT member involved in fundraising, recruitment, and even political campaigning in Lahore.

Yakub has been seen in multiple videos delivering hate speeches and openly threatening India with jihad and missile attacks. These clips, widely circulated on social media, showcase his influence and reach.

ISI and army planning new proxy war, says ex-major

Former Pakistani Major Adil Raza has alleged that ISI and Army Chief General Asim Munir are once again plotting attacks on India, using LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed operatives. He warned that Pakistan is reviving its proxy war strategy against India through a consolidated terror network.

Terrorists in government forums raise alarm

Perhaps the most damning image is that of Yakub Sheikh seated as a “chief guest” at a government-organized round-table conference. Minister Attaullah Tarar’s public acknowledgment of terrorist participation in official forums suggests active government collaboration, reigniting concerns over Pakistan’s role as a state sponsor of terror.

These revelations come at a time when international pressure on Pakistan to act against terrorism is already mounting, further isolating the country diplomatically.