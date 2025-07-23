Lashkar terrorist Abdul Aziz, key 26/11 and Parliament attack plotter, dies in Pakistan hospital Abdul Aziz was a top funding operative and strategic module coordinator for Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. He succumbed to his injuries after being wounded in India's precision missile strike under Operation Sindoor.

Lashkar-e-Taiba's dreaded terrorist Abdul Aziz, who played a key role in the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, died a painful death in a hospital in Pakistan's Bahawalpur. According to sources, he was injured during India's Operation Sindoor, when a missile strike was carried out on May 6. Aziz was closely associated with Saifullah Kasuri, the deputy chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba, they added.

Who was Lashkar terrorist Abdul Aziz?

Abdul Aziz was a top funding operative and strategic module coordinator for Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. He succumbed to his injuries after being wounded in India's precision missile strike under Operation Sindoor. Visuals from his funeral, now circulating on social media, show senior Lashkar leaders like deputy chief Saifullah Kasuri and Abdur Rauf grieving his demise.

A crippling blow to Lashkar

Aziz was one of Lashkar's most trusted operatives and a key financial link. He reportedly raised funds from radical Islamist groups and Pakistani communities based in Gulf countries, the UK, and the US. Beyond finances, Aziz handled logistics, arms supply and recruitment for various terror activities. His death is seen as a significant setback for Lashkar-e-Taiba, shattering a critical pillar of its operations.

Involvement in major attacks in India

Abdul Aziz was linked to several terror attacks in India. Though he did not directly plan operations, he played a crucial role by facilitating funds and resources. Intelligence reports suggest that he helped channel money and equipment from Pakistan for the 2001 Parliament attack. He was also believed to have financed the 2006 Mumbai local train blasts. During the 2008 Mumbai attacks, Aziz reportedly ensured the delivery of weapons and satellite phones via sea routes. He also funded local terror modules in Jammu and Kashmir and was instrumental in radicalising and recruiting youth into militancy.

