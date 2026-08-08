Lashkar-e-Taiba operative dies after collapsing at Islamabad mosque, cause of death not yet clear

Islamabad:

A senior Lashkar-e-Taiba operative on Saturday died under suspicious circumstances in an Islamabad mosque. It is reported that Qari Saeed had eaten at an undisclosed location before arriving at the mosque to offer prayers. He collapsed suddenly upon reaching the mosque gate and passed away. The cause of his death is not yet clear. Qari Saeed was responsible for the Lashkar-e-Taiba department that handled liaison with and provided assistance to the families of Lashkar terrorists killed in encounters in Jammu and Kashmir.

Qari Saeed Abdul Aziz suddenly collapsed and died

It should be noted that upon reaching the mosque gate, Qari Saeed Abdul Aziz suddenly collapsed and died. It is being reported that after completing ablution, Qari Saeed took his bag and was climbing the stairs towards the main prayer hall. However, as he sat down to remove his slippers when he suddenly collapsed on the floor.

Other LeT cadres present nearby were seen picking him up and taking him to another location, where they administer CPR after he appears to stop breathing. However, despite attempts to revive him, Qari Saeed did not regain consciousness. He was later taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

His death causes panic among Lashkar-e-Taiba militants

He was responsible for the department within Lashkar-e-Taiba that handled contact and assistance with the families of Lashkar terrorists killed in encounters in Jammu and Kashmir. His death has caused panic among Lashkar-e-Taiba militants.

Previously, a major confession by a Lashkar-e-Taiba commander was recently released. The commander stated that "unknown gunmen" had killed more than 30 terrorists in the past three to four years.

Lashkar commander blames Indian intelligence agencies

In the viral video, Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Hanif was heard saying that Indian intelligence agencies did not allow him to live peacefully even in Azad Kashmir. They killed him as part of their agenda. This is not the first case. In fact, there have been more than 30 such incidents in the last three to four years

Hanif further said, "Some were killed in Peshawar, some in Rawalpindi, some in Karachi, some in Muzaffarabad, and some in Rawalkot. What was their fault? Their only fault was that they believed in Allah."

Qari Saeed alias Abdul Aziz was heading the South Punjab unit of LeT’s Shoaba-e-Warasa-e-Shuhada department and his responsibility included providing monthly pensions to the families of terrorists killed in India.

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