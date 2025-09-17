Lashkar deputy chief admits Pakistan govt, army funding terror groups in rebuilding Muridke HQ A video has emerged, allegedly featuring Saifullah Kasuri, the deputy chief of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). In the video, Kasuri claims that the Pakistan government and military are funding the reconstruction of LeT’s headquarters in Muridke.

New Delhi:

A video, which surfaced on social media platforms, reportedly shows Saifullah Kasuri, the deputy chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), making bold claims about Pakistan's support for the terrorist organization. In the video, Kasuri allegedly says that the Pakistan government and army have provided funds to rebuild the terrorist group's headquarters in Muridke, a location that was reportedly destroyed during India’s ‘Operation Sindoor.’

Kasuri's threats against India and PM Modi

In the nearly two-minute-long video, whose authenticity could not be independently verified by India TV, Kasuri delivers a stark warning to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India. The LeT leader insists that the group's "resolve remains strong," and claims that soon the rivers and dams of Jammu and Kashmir will "belong to them."

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, has gained many reactions. One internet user, sharing the clip, wrote that Kasuri vowed "revenge" and "ready to sacrifice their lives," warning of attempts to seize Indian dams, rivers, and territory in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pahalgam terror attack connection?

Kasuri, who, according to various media reports, is the mastermind behind the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, 2023, also used the video to boast of LeT's continued operations. The attack in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir, left several civilians and security personnel dead, sparking a series of military responses from India, including airstrikes on terror targets.

In the video, Kasuri hints that LeT’s operations have been reinforced with new resources, possibly alluding to Pakistan’s backing. Muridke, located in Pakistan's Punjab province, has been the center of LeT’s operations for years, and Kasuri’s claims now indicate that the group is actively working to regain its lost foothold.

Masood Azhar's family destroyed

Kasuri’s statements come shortly after the release of a video by a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander admitting that Masood Azhar’s family had been "destroyed" during India’s precision strikes on May 7, 2023. These strikes were part of India’s broader counterterrorism response following the Pahalgam attack. Operation Sindoor, carried out by the Indian armed forces, was aimed at neutralising key terror targets in Pakistan. While JeM's base is in Bahawalpur, the LeT's nerve center has long been situated in Muridke, making it a target of India's anti-terror operations.