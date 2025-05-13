Largest defence deal: US-Saudi Arabia sign USD 142 billion agreement, says White House The US-Saudi Arabia defence deal also includes "extensive training and support to build the capacity of the Saudi armed forces, including enhancement of Saudi service academies and military medical services", the White House said in a release.

Riyadh:

The United States and Saudi Arabia have signed the largest defence sales agreement of nearly USD 142 billion, providing Saudi Arabia with state-of-the-art warfighting equipment and services from over a dozen US defence firms, the White House said on Tuesday.

The US intends to incorporate sales that will fall into five categories: (1) air force advancement and space capabilities, (2) air and missile defence, (3) maritime and coastal security, (4) border security and land forces modernisation, and (5) information and communication systems upgrades.

The US-Saudi Arabia defence deal also includes "extensive training and support to build the capacity of the Saudi armed forces, including enhancement of Saudi service academies and military medical services", the White House said in a release.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump was welcomed by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is the Kingdom's de facto ruler, as he stepped off Air Force One at King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital.

The two leaders then retreated to a grand hall at the Riyadh airport, where Trump and his aides were served traditional Arabic coffee by waiting attendants wearing ceremonial gun belts.

“I really believe we like each other a lot,” Trump said later during a brief appearance with the crown prince at the start of a bilateral meeting.

Prince Mohammed has already committed to some USD 600 billion in new Saudi investment in the US, but Trump teased USD 1 trillion would be even better. Royal Saudi Air Force F-15s provided an honorary escort for Air Force One as it approached the kingdom's capital.

Trump and Prince Mohammed also took part in a lunch at the Royal Court, gathering with guests and aides in an ornate room with blue accents and massive crystal chandeliers.

(With inputs from AP)