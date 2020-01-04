5 killed, 4 injured in clash over land dispute in northwest Pakistan

Saturday, January 04, 2020
     
Two groups of Zalikhel tribals clashed over disputed land and started firing. Five people were killed and four others sustained bullet wounds in the firing, police said.

PTI PTI
Peshawar Published on: January 04, 2020 7:59 IST
At least five people were killed and four others injured in a clash between two rival groups over a land dispute in northwest Pakistan on Friday, police said. The incident occurred at Azam Warsak area in South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Two groups of Zalikhel tribals clashed over a disputed land and started firing. Five people were killed and four others sustained bullet wounds in the firing, police said.

To control the situation, paramilitary Frontier Corps force and police were deployed in the area, they said. 

