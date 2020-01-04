Image Source : PTI 5 killed, 4 injured in clash over land dispute in northwest Pakistan

At least five people were killed and four others injured in a clash between two rival groups over a land dispute in northwest Pakistan on Friday, police said. The incident occurred at Azam Warsak area in South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Two groups of Zalikhel tribals clashed over a disputed land and started firing. Five people were killed and four others sustained bullet wounds in the firing, police said.

To control the situation, paramilitary Frontier Corps force and police were deployed in the area, they said.

Also Read: Gurdwara Nankana Sahib 'untouched and undamaged': Pak govt

Also Read: Won't let Sikhs live in Nankana Sahib, angry mob shouts outside gurdwara | VIDEO