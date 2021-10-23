Pakistan: Internet services suspended in parts of Lahore over death of 3 cops amid protests, violence

Follow us on Image Source : AP Supporters of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan, a radical Islamist political party, chant slogans prior to start their march toward Islamabad, in Lahore, Pakistan

Internet services in some parts of Pakistan's Lahore have been suspended following violence that resulted in the death of three policemen, the local media reported. In a notification, the Interior Ministry said that the internet services will be suspended in Data Darbar, Shahdara, and Ravi Bridge areas.

On Friday, three Pakistani policemen were killed and five others sustained injuries after protesters ran their vehicles over them in Lahore.

The incident was reported after clashes broke out between workers of banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and police personnel.

Mazhar Hussain, Lahore DIG (Operation) spokesperson, identified two of the slain officials as Ayub and Khalid. The identity of the third official has not yet been ascertained, but a statement from the provincial chief minister stated that three policemen were killed, according to Dawn.

Hussain said several others were also injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

"Protesters also hurled petrol bombs on officials while they tried to prevent them from vandalising and damaging public property, he said.

"The angry mob also used sticks and pelted stones," he said, adding that officials were showing restraint despite the violence.

In a separate statement, a spokesperson for the banned group said that workers had endured the "worst shelling in history" and were "attacked from all sides" near the Mao College Pul.

The spokesperson claimed that at least 500 workers had been seriously wounded while several had died. Pakistan police had detained activists of the banned outfit TLP after the group announced a march to Islamabad.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Pakistan to remain under 'Grey List' until next FATF meeting in April '22

Latest World News