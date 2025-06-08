LA protests, immigration raids, and Trump’s response: Why is the California National Guard being deployed? The California National Guard is being deployed to Los Angeles by President Donald Trump despite objections from Governor Gavin Newsom, following widespread protests against immigration raids conducted by federal agencies. The move has escalated tensions between state and federal authorities.

Los Angeles:

A fresh political and civilian showdown is unfolding in California, where President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of 2,000 California National Guard troops to Los Angeles, bypassing the state’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom. The move comes in response to ongoing immigration-related protests that have spiraled into street clashes between demonstrators and federal agents.

What sparked the protests in Los Angeles?

The unrest began after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) launched a string of operations across Los Angeles, including outside clothing warehouses, Home Depot stores, and even a doughnut shop. According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), these raids resulted in the arrest of 118 immigrants, including individuals linked to criminal organizations or those with past criminal convictions.

One particularly tense scene unfolded on Friday outside a fashion district warehouse, where demonstrators blocked ICE agents from leaving. Later, protesters gathered outside a federal detention center, chanting, “Set them free, let them stay!” and scrawling graffiti on the facility’s walls.

Why did Trump deploy the National Guard?

On Saturday, the White House announced that Trump was deploying California National Guard troops to counter what it called “lawlessness” in the state. “The Federal Government will step in and solve the problem — RIOTS; LOOTERS — the way it should be solved,” Trump posted on Truth Social, accusing Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass of failing to maintain order.

The decision was made over the objection of Governor Newsom, who said the move was “purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions.” He accused the administration of trying to federalise the state’s National Guard for the wrong mission and claimed that local authorities had not requested any additional support.

What happened during the protests?

On Saturday, tear gas and smoke engulfed parts of Paramount, a working-class city where more than 80% of residents identify as Latino. Protesters clashed with federal agents in riot gear. Some torched debris in the streets, others confronted Border Patrol officers, and many carried signs reading “No Human Being is Illegal” and “ICE out of Paramount.” A viral video showed a woman using a megaphone to denounce federal agents: “We see you for what you are. You are not welcome here.”

The Department of Homeland Security issued a warning to protesters. Secretary Kristi Noem said on X, “You will not stop us or slow us down… if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Who was arrested, and why does it matter?

Among those detained during the protests was David Huerta, the regional president of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). According to a Justice Department spokesperson, Huerta is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

His arrest drew sharp criticism from Democratic leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who called it part of a “disturbing pattern of arresting and detaining American citizens for exercising their right to free speech.”

How are California leaders responding?

Governor Newsom condemned the National Guard deployment as unnecessary, arguing that California had adequate law enforcement resources. He warned the deployment would erode public trust. LA Mayor Karen Bass echoed these concerns, saying ICE’s actions were intended to “sow terror” in the city’s immigrant communities. In response, ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons accused Bass of siding with “chaos and lawlessness over law enforcement.”

Trump's immigration push: The bigger picture

The crackdown comes as Trump ramps up promises of mass deportations ahead of a broader immigration enforcement campaign. The LA raids mark one of the most aggressive ICE operations in the state in recent years, and the federal government’s willingness to bypass state leadership to enforce immigration laws shows just how high the political stakes have become.

(With inputs from AP)