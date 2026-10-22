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Kuwait-flagged oil vessel with 21 Indians targeted in Hormuz; all crew safe

Written By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: ,Updated:

The Kuwait-flagged oil vessel, identified as M/T Al Dasma, was hit by an unknown projectile while it was transiting through the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel had 21 Indian seafarers, but no one was injured.

The Kuwait-flagged oil vessel was identified as M/T Al Dasma/ Photo used for representation
The Kuwait-flagged oil vessel was identified as M/T Al Dasma/ Photo used for representation Image Source : AP

A Kuwait-flagged oil vessel with 21 Indian seafarers was targeted while it was transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, said Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The vessel was identified as M/T Al Dasma that was attacked by an unknown projectile; however, no Indian crew member was injured and everyone was "completely safe", Sonowal, who is the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said in a late night post on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

"Important Update: On Oct 21, Kuwait-flagged oil product tanker M/T AL DASMA, carrying 21 Indian seafarers, was struck by an unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security and wellbeing of our seafarers," he said in his post. 

The targeting of vessels in Hormuz, international waters

Vessels have been soft target since the beginning of the conflict between the United States (US) and Iran in February this year, despite concerns being raised by many international organisations and several countries. India, too, has repeatedly expressed concerns over targeting of vessels and called for the safety of seafarers in international waters.

Even during his message to world leaders during the BRICS Business Forum in Delhi held in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had emphasised that the sea lanes must remain secured and also called for removal of trade barriers. The Prime Minister had also underlined that secure maritime routes were critical for the smooth movement of global trade.

"Global trade progress is possible only when sea lanes are secure, supply routes remain open, and seafarers are safe. That is why India is a staunch supporter of freedom of navigation and the safety of seafarers," PM Modi had said. 

"The BRICS Women’s Business Alliance is also a key part of our vision. We want women entrepreneurs to lead our growth story. We are delighted that around 200 women business leaders participated in the meeting of this alliance held in India," he had noted.

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