Kuwait airport attack: Video shows chaos, destruction the moment when Iranian drone hit

Kuwait City:

Kuwait has released surveillance footage showing the moment a drone struck Terminal 1 at Kuwait International Airport, killing one person and injuring dozens in an attack that has further strained a fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States.

The victim was an Indian national, according to Indian authorities. The strike also caused extensive damage to the airport's infrastructure and briefly forced the suspension of operations at the country's main air gateway.

The footage, published by Kuwait's General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on X, captures the impact of the strike and the immediate aftermath. The video appears to show a projectile hitting the terminal building, triggering an explosion and causing a section of the roof to collapse.

In a statement accompanying the footage, the DGCA described the incident as a "brutal Iranian aggression", saying the June 3 attack on Terminal 1 resulted in fatalities, serious injuries and significant material damage.

"The first moments of the brutal Iranian aggression via drones, which Terminal 1 (T1) of Kuwait International Airport was subjected to on 3 June 2026, causing loss of life, severe human injuries, and extensive material damage," the authority said.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) rejected the accusation that it had deliberately targeted the airport. Iranian officials claimed the damage was caused by a malfunctioning US-made Patriot interceptor missile that fell after failing to intercept incoming Iranian projectiles.

Kuwaiti authorities, however, have maintained that the damage was caused by an Iranian drone strike. Kuwait's military condemned the incident as an act of "criminal Iranian aggression" and vowed to investigate the attack.

Kuwait airport strike

The strike left at least 63 people injured, according to officials. Emergency responders rushed to the scene and evacuated passengers and airport staff as authorities temporarily shut down operations to assess the damage and ensure safety.

India's Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that one Indian citizen was killed and several others were wounded in the attack. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait said it was in close contact with Kuwaiti authorities and was extending all possible assistance to the deceased's family and those injured.

"The Embassy is closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to provide all necessary support to the bereaved family in India and assistance to those injured," it said.

The attack has underscored the growing risks facing Gulf states that had long considered themselves relatively insulated from the direct fallout of regional conflicts. Kuwait, like several of its neighbours, hosts critical infrastructure and foreign military assets, making it vulnerable to escalation between Iran and the United States.

Iran, meanwhile, accused US forces of provoking the latest confrontation by targeting a tanker and a communications tower on Qeshm Island. The competing narratives have added to tensions at a time when regional mediators are attempting to preserve a ceasefire that has come under increasing strain.

The airport strike is among the most serious incidents since the April 8 ceasefire that halted more than a month of conflict triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

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