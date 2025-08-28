Kokichi Akuzawa: 102-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to climb Mount Fuji Kokichi Akuzawa, born in 1923, reached the summit of Japan’s highest peak after months of training that included climbing a mountain nearly every week.

Tokyo:

A 102-year-old Japanese man with a serious heart condition has become the oldest person to climb Mount Fuji, a feat certified by Guinness World Records — though he dismissed the achievement as nothing remarkable.

Kokichi Akuzawa, born in 1923, reached the summit of Japan’s highest peak earlier this month after months of training, which included hiking a mountain almost every week.

“I’m six years older than the last time I climbed," Akuzawa told AFP, recalling his previous ascent of the 3,776-metre (12,388-foot) peak at the age of 96. “I’ve been there and seen the view many times — it wasn’t anything special. I reached the summit last time too.”

A retired farmer, hiking enthusiast

A retired livestock farmer from Gunma prefecture, Akuzawa is also an avid hiker, volunteers at a senior care centre and teaches painting.

His preparation for the climb began after a difficult year in which he tripped while hiking near his home in January, then suffered shingles and was hospitalised with heart failure.

“The recovery was so fast that his doctors could not believe it,” his 75-year-old daughter, Yukiko, told AFP. Despite family concerns, Akuzawa was determined to make the climb.

To regain strength, he took hour-long walks every morning and continued weekly mountain hikes. For Mount Fuji, he spread the climb over three days, staying in huts overnight. High altitude nearly forced him to quit, but with support from his travel companions — including a nurse granddaughter — he pushed through to the summit, Yukiko said.

When asked if he plans to climb Mount Fuji again, Akuzawa’s response was a firm "no."