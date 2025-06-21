King Charles hails yoga as global unifier at UK’s International Day of Yoga celebrations The United Kingdom celebrated 10th International Day of Yoga with a public event in London, organised by the Indian High Commission in partnership with King’s College London. The highlight was a special message from King Charles III, who praised yoga as a practice that promotes unity and compassion.

The United Kingdom marked the 10th International Day of Yoga on Friday with a vibrant public event in central London, where King Charles III sent a special message celebrating yoga as a practice that promotes “unity, compassion and well-being” across the world. The event, hosted by the High Commission of India at the iconic Strand, saw hundreds gather under clear skies for a series of yoga demonstrations and mindfulness exercises.

King Charles calls for collective well-being

In his message, read out by Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami, the 76-year-old monarch, known for his longstanding interest in yoga, said: “Yoga is a powerful means of enabling anyone to improve their physical and mental health and fosters a sense of well-being and togetherness within communities.”

Referring to this year’s theme, Yoga for One Earth, One Health, the King said the global observance reminded the world of the importance of working together “to secure a happy and healthy future for present and future generations.”

India-UK ties in focus at yoga celebration

Opening the event, Doraiswami highlighted how the annual observance began with a 2014 UN resolution initiated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Yoga is something that speaks to a universal language… the idea that we all, no matter where we come from… our bodies need the same forms of healing,” he said.

The 2025 edition of Yoga Day was co-hosted with King’s College London, situated near India House, marking a new cultural partnership between the two institutions. “This is the first of many partnerships,” said Graham Lord, Senior Vice-President for Health and Life Sciences at King’s College, calling the event a reflection of growing UK-India relations, including the recently signed Free Trade Agreement.

Traditional performances and expert sessions

The evening began with a ‘Drums of India’ segment by the Bhavan UK, followed by Surya Namaskar and an introduction to Iyengar Yoga. Experts from Heartfulness UK, Art of Living and the Isha Foundation led the audience through breathing and meditation techniques, with the event concluding in a ‘Samagam’—a blend of yoga and dance performance.

Celebrated annually on June 21, the International Day of Yoga was marked by events around the world, with London’s gathering standing out for its scale, spirit, and symbolic significance.

