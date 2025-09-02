Kim Jong Un en route to China aboard armored train for high-stakes meeting with Jinping, Putin This will be the first instance when Kim will attend a major international event in his 14 years in power. It will also be the first occasion where Kim, Xi, and Putin — all seen as key rivals of the United States — appear together at the same venue.

Beijing:

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is heading towards China on his armoured train to attend a military parade along with his Chinese and Russian counterparts– Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, AP reported citing North Korea's state media.

Jong-un and Putin are among 26 world leaders set to join Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday for a large military parade in Beijing. The event marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and commemorates China’s resistance against Japan’s wartime aggression.

Kim to attend first international event in his 14 years

This will be the first instance when Kim will attend a major international event in his 14 years in power. It will also be the first occasion where Kim, Xi, and Putin — all seen as key rivals of the United States — appear together at the same venue. However, no private meeting between the three leaders has been confirmed.

Kim reportedly left Pyongyang for China by his special train on Monday to participate in the celebrations. He is expected to reach Beijing today. Jong-un had previously travelled to Moscow on this same train in 2023 to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is the same famous green train that his father, Kim Jong-il and grandfather, Kim Il-sung, had been using for their foreign visits.

Putin is in China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

North Korea and its changing foreign policy

North Korea has made Russia a key focus of its foreign policy in recent years, providing troops and ammunition to support Moscow’s war in Ukraine in return for military and economic aid.

With China remaining North Korea’s main trading partner and source of aid, Kim may be preparing for the eventual end of the Russia-Ukraine conflict by strengthening his diplomatic position.

Since aligning more closely with Russia, North Korea has become more outspoken on global issues beyond the Korean Peninsula. It has released statements on conflicts in the Middle East and the Taiwan Strait, presenting itself as part of a broader coalition opposing the United States.

Some analysts suggest that Kim’s attendance at a multilateral event in Beijing reflects his aim to build stronger relationships with countries that are close to both China and Russia.