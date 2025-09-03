Kim Jong Un's daughter makes first international appearance in Beijing, sparks speculation as future successor Kim Jong Un’s daughter made her first public appearance in 2022 when she accompanied her father during the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Beijing:

Kim Jong Un’s teenage daughter, believed to be Kim Ju Ae, made her first public trip outside North Korea during her father's visit to Beijing on September 2 (Tuesday). The young girl was seen accompanying Kim as he disembarked from his armoured train and was warmly welcomed by Chinese officials, said multiple media reports. This marks her debut on the international stage at a major military parade celebrating China’s Victory Day, where world leaders, including Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, also gathered.

Symbolism and succession speculation

Kim Ju Ae’s presence at this high-profile event signifies more than just a family visit. Analysts suggest her trip is a clear signal that she is being groomed as Kim Jong Un’s future successor. Since her official public introduction in 2022, when she accompanied Kim during an intercontinental ballistic missile launch, she has been featured prominently at domestic military events. Experts note that this international debut resembles previous succession signalling by the Kim dynasty, where heirs were formally introduced to key allies.

Background and significance

Little is known about Kim Ju Ae’s exact age or birth year, but she is widely estimated to be around 12 or 13 years old. Her rare appearances, including in state media where she is affectionately portrayed as “beloved” and “respected,” underscore the Kim family’s continued dynastic rule. Her trip coincides with important diplomatic efforts by Kim Jong Un, strengthening ties with China and Russia. Observers note the carefully choreographed nature of her public appearances, suggesting they aim to cultivate her image as a capable future leader prepared to navigate North Korea’s military and political complexities.

This journey not only highlights the importance of family legacy in North Korea’s political culture but also sets the stage for possibly the first female leader in the country’s history, amid a traditionally male-dominated society. Whether Kim Ju Ae will formally succeed her father remains to be seen, but her international debut is a profound step in that direction.