'Killing white people': Trump on US boycott of G20 in South Africa; blocks SA from 2026 summit in Florida Trump said 'South Africa refused to hand off the G20 Presidency to a Senior Representative from our US' during the closing ceremony of the event. He said the US was also stopping all payments and subsidies to South Africa.

Washington:

President Donald Trump on Friday said the United States refrained from attending the G20 summit in South Africa because the government there has ‘refused’ to address the issue of alleged human right abuse inflicted upon Afrikaners, Dutch, French and German settlers.

Trump said white people are being “killed” there and the “radical left media” has been reluctant to raise the issue.

“The United States did not attend the G20 in South Africa, because the South African Government refuses to acknowledge or address the horrific Human Right Abuses endured by Afrikaners, and other descendants of Dutch, French, and German settlers. To put it more bluntly, they are killing white people, and randomly allowing their farms to be taken from them. Perhaps, worst of all, the soon to be out of business New York Times and the Fake News Media won’t issue a word against this genocide. That’s why all the Liars and Pretenders of the Radical Left Media are going out of business!” Trump posted on X.

No invite for South Africa at G20 Summit in Florida

Trump further said that he has instructed officials not to invite South Africa for the G20 Summit in Florida next year, as “South Africa refused to hand off the G20 Presidency to a Senior Representative from our US” during the closing ceremony.

He said the US was stopping all payments and subsidies to South Africa.

“At the conclusion of the G20, South Africa refused to hand off the G20 Presidency to a Senior Representative from our U.S. Embassy, who attended the Closing Ceremony. Therefore, at my direction, South Africa will NOT be receiving an invitation to the 2026 G20, which will be hosted in the Great City of Miami, Florida next year. South Africa has demonstrated to the World they are not a country worthy of Membership anywhere, and we are going to stop all payments and subsidies to them, effective immediately,” he added.

