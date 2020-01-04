'Killing Soleimani will have grave consequences', Russia warns US

Russia on Friday condemned USA for the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guards General Qasem Soleimani. In a statement issued by its Foreign Ministry, Russia warned US of 'grave consequences' of the latters actions.

"We are guided by the premise that such actions are not conducive to finding solutions to the complex problems that have piled up in the Middle East. On the contrary, they lead to a new round of escalation of tensions in the region," Russia, who is an ally of Iran, said in a statement.

Soleimani was one of the most important Iranian General and travelled to Moscow several times for meetings regarding military cooperation between Iran and Russia in Syria. United Nations had slapped a ban on Soleimani in 2007 with an aim to curtail Iran's nuclear-weapon program.

"This is probably the height of cynicism," said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova Friday in a statement. "Washington did not appeal to the Security Council, which means that it is not interested in the world’s response (but is) interested in changing the balance of power in the region."

US President Donald Trump has come under heavy criticism domestically with political leaders from Joe Biden to Nancy Pilosi and Bernie Sanders all calling the actions reckless and accusing Trump of bringing US closer to a war with Iran.

