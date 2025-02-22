KIIT suicide row: Nepal Foreign Minister speaks to Odisha CM, calls for 'impartial' probe into student's death Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba held a telephonic conversation with Odisha CM Mohan Charan Manjhi. She discussed matters relating to the death of Nepali student at KIIT University with CM Majhi.

In the latest development in the Nepalese student suicide case at an Odisha university, Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba on Saturday called for an "impartial investigation" into the matter, urging legal action against the convict. Deuba also demanded the termination of the suspended staff of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), who allegedly 'mistreated' Nepalese students after the 20-year-old engineering student allegedly committed suicide on February 16. The requests from the Nepal side were made during Deuba's telephonic conversation with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

"Today I had a telephone conversation with the chief minister of Odisha, Majhi, in which I discussed matters relating to the death of Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal in KIIT, University, Odisha, and the subsequent development of the situation thereafter," Deuba said in a social media post.

"Though action was taken to suspend some of the staff and teachers of the KIIT who misbehaved with the Nepalese students, I have requested him to permanently remove them from their jobs," she added.

Deuba also urged the chief minister to coordinate with the inquiry committee formed by the college and the diplomats assigned by the Nepalese embassy in New Delhi to oversee the investigation.

Majhi informed her that the Odisha government would take the necessary steps to ensure that Nepalese students can resume their classes in a safe environment, Deuba said.

The requests from Nepal's Foreign Minister come a day after the External Affairs Ministry on Friday reiterated that the Government of India accords high priority to the safety, security, and well-being of all international students in the country.

Addressing the presser, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underscored that the MEA has been in touch with the Odisha government and Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) authorities after the matter surfaced. Jaiswal added, "We have also maintained close contact with the Nepalese authority."

(With inputs from PTI)

