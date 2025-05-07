'Either we survive or...': Khawaja Asif's latest warning amid India-Pakistan tensions Earlier, Pakistani defence minister Khawaja Asif warned that India could launch a military strike at any moment along the Line of Control in Kashmir. He also compared India's aggressive stance against Pakistan to the Israeli military offensive in Gaza.

Islamabad:

Amid the escalating tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad following the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan’s defence minister, Khawaja Asif, in his latest remarks, has warned that if India attacks Pakistan, no one would survive. Asif said, "If India dares to attack Pakistan and Pakistan’s existence comes under threat, nobody will survive in this world."

He also compared India's aggressive stance against Pakistan to the Israeli military offensive in Gaza, stressing that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has applied the same mentality, adding, "If this were to happen to us, if our existence is in danger, then either we survive, or no one does."

Earlier, the Pakistani defence minister warned that India could launch a military strike at any moment along the Line of Control in Kashmir. Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, Asif said, "There are reports that India may strike at any point along the LoC. New Delhi will be given a befitting reply."

He added that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked for an international probe into the Pahalgam incident.

The political leadership in Pakistan has been issuing constant warnings after India vowed to take strong retaliatory measures. Last week, Information Minister Atta Tarar had said that 24-36 hours were important, fearing a possible strike by India. However, time passed, and there was no action by India.

Additionally, Pakistan Army chief General Munir on Monday underscored his intention to "respond with full force" to protect “national prestige and prosperity of his people”.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is committed to taking “firm and decisive” action against terrorists and their backers.

PM Modi has also given “complete operational freedom” to the country's top defence brass to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India’s response to the attack.