Islamabad:

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has raised questions over the alleged plans of senior government bureaucrats to move abroad permanently, claiming that some officials had made arrangements to settle overseas while continuing to serve in influential government positions. In a post on X on October 18, Asif alleged that several officials had secured homes or established plans for permanent residency in countries such as Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and other European nations. He identified Portugal as a particularly popular destination among the officials concerned.

The minister questioned whether government officers who allegedly planned their departure while holding public office remained genuinely committed to Pakistan and their responsibilities. "They (bureaucrats) prepared for this while they were employed by the Government of Pakistan, doing so under a deliberate plan. This raises questions about their commitment to their homeland and their jobs during their tenure," Asif said.

Khawaja Asif alleges influential officials had planned to settle abroad

Asif claimed that some of the bureaucrats involved had held powerful positions and maintained close connections with successive governments. However, he did not name any of the officials allegedly preparing to leave Pakistan. The minister also alleged that an intermediary who had been arranging permanent residency for influential bureaucrats had gone missing after collecting large sums of money. His post did not specify how much money was allegedly collected or identify the intermediary.

Questioning the officials' commitment to their country, Asif asked, "Does it rise above all doubt and suspicion, or are they merely in transit?" The allegations have not been accompanied by publicly disclosed documentary evidence in the account of his remarks. It also remains unclear how many officials are allegedly planning to relocate, whether they have already obtained foreign residency or whether any government inquiry has been initiated.

Allegations bring Pakistan's civil service and accountability into focus

The controversy has raised broader questions about the accountability of Pakistan's senior bureaucracy, particularly concerning overseas property, residency arrangements and the responsibilities of officials holding public office.

The allegations also come against the backdrop of Pakistan's political structure, where the civilian administration operates alongside a powerful military establishment. The armed forces have historically played a significant role in the country's political affairs, shaping the relationship between elected governments, state institutions and the civil service.

Asif's remarks have therefore drawn attention to whether senior officials' alleged plans to settle overseas could have implications for public trust and administrative accountability. However, the claims remain allegations, and the identities and circumstances of the officials concerned have not been independently established.

Shehbaz Sharif govt operates amid military influence

Pakistan's current political system is shaped by the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which has the support of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

The civilian government operates within a political system in which the military retains substantial influence. Army chief Asim Munir has also emerged as a prominent figure in Pakistan's political and foreign policy sphere.

The supplied account links Munir's growing domestic influence to his relationship with US President Donald Trump, suggesting that his standing in Washington has strengthened his position at home. It further argues that changes introduced under his leadership have affected Pakistan's democratic and constitutional institutions.

Also Read:

Pakistan to join Saudi Arabia-Houthi conflict? Defence minister says ready to fulfil Mecca Pact obligations