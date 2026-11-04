Khamenei warns war will widen if US attacks resume, says Democrats' win won't soften policy

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has urged Iranians not to expect a change in Washington's approach towards Tehran after Democrats won control of both chambers of the US Congress. He said the result should not be seen as a sign that US policy towards Iran is about to become less hostile.

The warning came as Democrats secured a historic victory in the House of Representatives and the Senate, giving them greater power to challenge President Donald Trump during his final two years in office. Khamenei also warned that the Middle East war could widen if the US resumed attacks on Iran.

Khamenei says US hostility towards Iran remains

In a post on X, Khamenei said November 4 had made Iran's position towards the US clearer. He urged people to reflect on the reasons behind Washington's hostility and Iran's continued resistance.

"Nov. 4 this year, Iranians understand their stance toward the criminal US more clearly and unequivocally than ever before. Nevertheless, reviewing the reasons for the US's hostility, and the Iranian nation's firm resistance to them, serves as a guiding light for the path ahead," he wrote.

Khamenei has not appeared in public since taking office in March.

He also warned that any renewed US attacks would lead to a wider conflict in the region. "Should such aggressions be repeated, its (the war) scope will become much wider," he said.

Democrats gain power to challenge Trump

Democrats took control of both the House and the Senate in what was described as a resounding and historic victory. The party benefited from Trump's unpopularity and gained the power to act as a check on the president during the final two years of his term.

Trump, meanwhile, struck a conciliatory tone in an interview with The New York Times. He said he was "absolutely willing to accept those results" and was prepared to work with Democrats.

Iran war was a key election issue

The war in Iran was one of the main issues in the election. Democratic candidates blamed Trump and the war he started in Iran for the economic hardship that has left many voters frustrated across the country.

The election result has shifted the balance of power in Washington, but Khamenei's remarks suggest Tehran does not expect that change to bring an immediate softening in US policy.

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