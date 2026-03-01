'Khamenei, one of the most evil people in history, is dead,' announces Trump

Washington:

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed, announced US President Donald Trump on Sunday, hours after the joint American-Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic. The 79-year-old Republican leader called Khamenei one of the most "evil people" in the history of the world and said his killing is not just a justice to the people of Iran, but also for those who assassinated by his regime.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Khamenei's killing is a chance for the Iranians to retake their country. Many of Iran's military and the police forces are no longer eager to fight, and are looking for "immunity" from the United States, Trump said, adding that he hopes Iran's Republican Guards will "peacefully merge" with the patriots of the Islamic Republic.

"This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS. He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do," he said.

"That process should soon be starting in that, not only the death of Khamenei but the Country has been, in only one day, very much destroyed and, even, obliterated. The heavy and pinpoint bombing, however, will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD!" he added.

Trump's remarks about Khamenei come just hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Iranian supreme leader has been killed. In a televised address, Netanyahu said around 30 bombs were dropped on Khamenei's compound in Tehran that led to his death. Israeli media have claimed that both Trump and Netanyahu have been shown the photograph of Khamenei's body.

Though Iran has not issued a statement regarding Khamenei's death. Although, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi had earlier claimed that the top leadership of the country, including Khamenei, is still alive. Iran has also vowed to strongly respond against the American-Israeli strikes, and has also already targeted US bases in the region. However, this move has irked Gulf nations, who have called for ending all hostilities in the region immediately.