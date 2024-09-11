Khalistan terrorist Pannun endorses Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Sikhs, says it 'justify Khalistan', BJP reacts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Washington, US on Tuesday (local time)

Washington: Rahul Gandhi's controversial remarks on Sikhs during his US trip received an unexpected endorsement - from Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's banned organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) - further pushing the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha into a crisis. The endorsement from the Khalistani terrorist comes as Rahul Gandhi's remarks have left Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders furious.

Rahul Gandhi ignited a political controversy on Monday during his appearance in Herndon, Virginia, by saying that the fight in India is about whether a person, as a Sikh, is going to be allowed to wear a turban in India and would be able to visit a Gurdwara. He had also stressed this fight is "for all religions". This statement was met with furious criticism by the BJP, who accused him of politicising a sensitive issue.

"First of all... you have to understand what the fight is about. It is not about politics... that is superficial. The fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India... or if a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear a kada in India... or if a Sikh is going to be able to go to a gurdwara. That is what the fight is about and (it is) not just for a Sikh. It is for all religions."

What did Pannun say about Rahul Gandhi?

In a statement, Pannun praised Rahul Gandhi's "bold and pioneering statements and said it justified the SFJ's stance to establish an independent Sikh State - Khalistan. "While addressing the gathering in Washington DC where many pro Khalistan Sikhs were in attendance, Rahul Gandhi justified SFJ's global Khalistan Referendum campaign when he stated: "Fight in India is whether a Sikh will be allowed to wear turban and kada, go to gurudwara'," Pannun said.

"Rahul's statement on "existential threat to Sikhs in India" is not only bold and pioneering but is also firmly grounded in the factual history of what Sikhs have been facing under successive regimes in India since 1947 and also corroborates SFJ's stance on the justification for Punjab Independence Referendum to establish Sikh homeland Khalistan," the SFJ leader added.

This endorsement did not paint the Congress leader in a good light, as his meeting with Minnesota representative Ilhan Omar, who has gained notoriety for espousing anti-India sentiments, has already drawn the BJP's ire. Omar has often sparked controversy for her anti-India activities, such as visiting Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 2022.

BJP reacts to the 'endorsement'

Reacting quickly to this unusual show of support, BJP leaders accused Congress of compromising national security for political gain. Vijaendra Yediyurappa, the BJP State President of Karnataka, said Congress over the years has "pushed Sikhs to the edge, fostering an environment where separatist sentiments were allowed to grow." He accused Congrss of alienating the Sikh community, contributing to their marginalisation and exploiying their grievances for political purposes.

"Now, with Rahul Gandhi’s actions, the party is once again putting national security at risk for political gains. Congress’s repeated betrayals show a willingness to push Sikhs to the brink, all while compromising Bharat’s integrity for political power. Bharatiyas must stand united and reject any leadership that sacrifices national security and the well-being of its people for the sake of political ambition," he added.

BJP's media cell-in-charge Amit Malviya said Congress and Rahul Gandhi are indeed against India and are doing everything possible to destroy the country's social fabric. "After Ilhan Omar, this is yet another instance of Congress in cahoots with anti-India forces," Malviya said on X.

Notably, Pannun has been notorious for issuing death threats against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indians living in the United States and Canada. He has been actively promoting violence against Indian diplomats in the countries and propagating Khalistani sentiments. The SFJ was outlawed by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2019.

