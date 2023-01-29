Khalistani supporters attack Indian students during referendum in Australia's Melbourne; 2 arrested

Follow us on Image Source : @MSSIRSA/TWITTER Khalistani supporters attack Indian students during referendum in Australia

Khalistani supporters attack Indian students: In a major development, Khalistani Radical Separatists clashed with the Indian diaspora during a Khalistan Referendum event in Australia's Melbourne on Sunday.

According to a report by The Australia Today, the Indian Australians had notified the Police about the planned protest at the Federation Square in Melbourne against the rising pro-Khalistan activities in the country. Despite that several pro-Khalistani attacked the Indian diaspora with swords.

It is worth mentioning that the Khalistan movement is a Sikh separatist movement seeking to create a homeland for Sikhs by establishing a sovereign state, called Khālistān, in the Punjab region. As per the media reports, those voting were asked to answer yes or no to the referendum question, “Should Indian-governed Punjab be an independent country?”

Khalistani supporters were seen snatching the Indian national flag

Several videos of the incident where Khalistani attacked the Indian students also went viral on social media platforms. As per the visuals, they attacked the students when they were hoisting the tricolour in Melbourne. In several videos, Khalistani supporters were seen snatching the Indian national flag from an Indian and damaging the tricolour.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa condemned the 'anti-India activities by pro-Khalistani in Australia'. "I strongly condemn anti-India activities by pro-Khalistani in Australia. Anti-social elements that are trying to disrupt the peace & harmony of the country with these activities, must be dealt with strongly and culprits must be brought to books," he wrote on Twitter.

According to a report by Theage.com.au, police have arrested a 34-year-old man and a 39-year-old man and issued a penalty notice for riotous behaviour.

