Keir Starmer set to resign? Report suggests UK Prime Minister outlined timeline for departure

New Delhi:

Fresh speculation over the future of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has triggered political uncertainty in the United Kingdom, following reports that he could announce his resignation and a timetable for his departure as early as Monday. According to a report by The Observer, Starmer has been holding a series of discussions with cabinet colleagues, advisers, donors and trade union leaders amid growing concerns about his ability to continue leading both the government and the Labour Party.

The report claimed that these conversations led him to conclude that his position may no longer be sustainable.

No official confirmation yet

Despite the speculation, there has been no formal announcement from Downing Street. Government sources have pushed back against the reports, insisting that Starmer remains focused on governing and continues to carry out his responsibilities as Prime Minister.

The uncertainty comes just days after Starmer publicly dismissed suggestions that he would step aside. Responding to growing criticism on Friday, he declared: “I am not going to walk away,” signalling his intention to resist any challenge to his leadership.

Andy Burnham emerges as the frontrunner

Attention has increasingly turned toward Andy Burnham, who is widely seen as the most likely successor should a leadership contest emerge. Reports suggest that many within Labour believe Burnham's recent electoral success has strengthened his credentials as a future party leader. His decisive victory over Reform UK has fuelled arguments that he may be better positioned to take on rising populist forces and lead Labour into the next political phase.

However, Burnham is reportedly not planning an immediate challenge. Instead, he is expected to return to Westminster while allowing political pressure on Starmer to build naturally.

Labour divisions deepenBehind the scenes, concerns about Labour's direction appear to be intensifying. Several reports indicate that a growing number of senior party figures believe Starmer's position has become increasingly difficult to defend.

Former Labour political director Luke Sullivan suggested that recent political developments have dramatically narrowed Starmer's options, arguing that the scale of Labour's setbacks has fundamentally altered the Prime Minister's path to survival.