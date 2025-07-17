Keir Starmer-led Labour govt plans to lower voting age to 16 in major electoral reform in UK As per reports, the decision is part of a broader initiative to reform voting laws, aiming to increase civic engagement and remove obstacles that prevent people from voting. The government has described the move as an effort to "modernise the country's democracy".

London:

The UK government under Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced plans to lower the voting age from 18 to 16 -- marking the most significant change to electoral rules since 1969, when the age was last reduced from 21 to 18. The Labour government revealed it on Thursday, delivering on a key campaign promise made before assuming office last year. As per reports, the decision is part of a broader initiative to reform voting laws, aiming to increase civic engagement and remove obstacles that prevent people from voting. The government has described the move as an effort to "modernise the country's democracy".

1.6 million youths may benefit

Currently, an estimated 1.6 million 16- and 17-year-olds reportedly live in the UK. While teenagers in Scotland and Wales can already vote in devolved parliamentary and local elections, they are still barred from voting in UK-wide general elections. The planned legislation, once passed in Parliament, where Labour holds a strong majority, would unify voting rights across all regions.

Global voting age trends

It is to be noted here that the standard voting age is 18 across the world. However, a growing number of countries -- such as Austria, Brazil, Argentina and Ecuador -- allow citizens to vote in national elections starting at 16. Some European nations, including Germany, Belgium and Malta, allow 16-year-olds to participate in European Parliament elections, though not in national legislators.

Keir Starmer marks one-year milestone as UK PM

Earlier this month, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed an extraordinary House of Commons session with his Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, seen fighting tears behind him as he defended his government's efforts to manage the country’s mounting social welfare benefits bill. Starmer, who marked one year as UK PM since his Labour government was elected in the July 4 general election last year, had narrowly averted a rebellion within his own ranks after offering a last-minute concession to win a parliamentary vote on welfare reforms on Tuesday night.

It led Opposition Conservative Party Leader Kemi Badenoch to use the Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) session in the Commons on Wednesday to pile on the pressure as she dubbed Reeves as a “human shield” forced to bear the brunt of the financial pressure of the government’s concession to Labour rebels.

