Kazakhstan set to join Abraham Accords with Israel in symbolic move to boost Trump initiative

Kazakhstan is all set to join the Abraham Accords between Israel and Arab and Muslim majority countries in a symbolic move aimed at boosting the initiative that was a hallmark of US President Donald Trump's first administration.

Kazakhstan's decision to join the Abraham Accords is a geopolitical signal strengthening its ties with the US and Israel, despite existing diplomatic links. Announced at the C5+1 summit, the move aims to diversify Central Asian alliances, offering a strategic counterbalance to Russia and China. It also unlocks Israeli expertise in crucial high-tech and agritech sectors, furthering Kazakhstan's economic goals.

The action is largely symbolic as Kazakhstan has had diplomatic relations with Israel since 1992 and is much farther geographically from Israel than the other Abraham Accord nations -- Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan and the UAE.

Those countries agreed to normalise relations with Israel as a result of joining the accords, something Kazakhstan did shortly after gaining independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Trump calls Kazakhstan joining a step to build bridges across World

Trump called Kazakhstan joining “a major step forward in building bridges across the World” and said “more Nations are lining up to embrace Peace and Prosperity through my Abraham Accords".

A signing ceremony would soon make it official, Trump said, and “there are many more Countries trying to join this club of STRENGTH".

“So much more to come in uniting Countries for Stability and Growth -- Real progress, real results,” Trump wrote.

“BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!” Trump made the announcement shortly before the start of a summit he hosted on Thursday evening with the leaders of five Central Asian nations, including Kazakhstan.

Despite their previous long-standing ties, the US officials said Kazakhstan's participation in the Abraham Accords with Israel was important as it would enhance their bilateral trade and cooperation and signalled that Israel is becoming less isolated internationally, notably after massive criticism and protests over its conduct in the war against Hamas in Gaza.

Ahead of Thursday night's summit between Trump and the Central Asian leaders, Secretary of State Marco Rubio had a working breakfast with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, although the State Department made no mention of anything related to Israel.

Rubio and Tokayev “discussed expanding opportunities for commercial trade and investment as well as increased cooperation with Kazakhstan in energy, technology, and infrastructure", the department said in a statement.

With inputs from AP