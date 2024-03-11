BREAKING: Kate apologises for Mother's Day photo 'confusion': 'I do occasionally experiment with editing'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Kate Middleton

Princess of Wales, Kate on Monday apologised for any confusion over Mother's Day family photo saying she "occasionally experiments with editing". The clarification came after she posted a family photograph, without Prince William, which was published by news agencies but was later retracted. The news outlets claimed that the photo released by Kensington Palace featuring Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her children, was "heavily edited.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day," the official social media handle of Kate and Prince wrote.

Her photograph was posted as speculation swirled on social media about the whereabouts of the oft-photographed princess who hadn’t been seen in public since December. But a close study of the image revealed inconsistencies that suggested it had been altered, for instance in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand with the sleeve of her sweater.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.