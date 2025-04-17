'Kashmir's only relation with Pakistan...': India slams Pak Army chief's 'jugular vein' remark The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, during a press conference, said that Kashmir's only relationship with Pakistan is to vacate the illegally occupied territories by that country.

New Delhi:

India on Thursday dismissed the remarks made by the Pakistani Army chief, who claimed that Kashmir was Islamabad's "jugular vein". The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, during a press conference, said that Kashmir's only relationship with Pakistan is to vacate the illegally occupied territories by that country.

"How can anything foreign be in a jugular vein? This is a union territory of India. Its only relationship with Pakistan is the vacating of illegally occupied territories by that country," Jaiswal said.

Earlier, addressing a gathering, Pakistan's Army chief, General Asim Munir, had said that they were the country's ambassadors and must not forget that they belong to a "superior ideology and culture."

"You should definitely tell Pakistan's story to your children. Our forefathers thought that we are different from the Hindus in every aspect of life. Our religions, our customs, traditions, thoughts and ambitions are different. That was the foundation of the two-nation theory that was laid," General Munir said.

On Kashmir, he had said, "Our stance is absolutely clear, it was our jugular vein, it will be our jugular vein, we will not forget it. We will not leave our Kashmiri brothers in their heroic struggle."

Extradition of Tahawwur Rana serves as a reminder: MEA

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that while Pakistan may make significant efforts, its image as the epicentre of global terrorism would remain unchanged. He remarked that the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana to India serves as a reminder to Pakistan of its responsibility to bring to justice other perpetrators of the attacks, whom it continues to protect.

"Pakistan may try very hard, but its reputation as the epicentre of global terrorism will not diminish. The extradition of Rana serves as a reminder to Pakistan that it needs to bring to justice other perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks, whom it continues to shield," he said.